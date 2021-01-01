Nourison Westport Mocha Rectangle Area Rug

Delicate textural contrasts bring subtlety to life in this modern classic rug design A double border in darker and lighter shades of warm mocha frames a texturally toned center panel This perfect expression of elegant simplicity makes your good taste the centerpiece of the room. 100% Wool Hand Loomed Hand tufted in India Elegant designs and rich textures; contemporary style Yarn-dyed and meticulously hand-tufted rugs offer a truly extraordinary combination of beauty and value Rug pad recommended Dry clean recommended