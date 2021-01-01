Westport Percale Down Alternative Comforter (Full/Queen) White 300 Thread Count Cotton

The Westport 300 Thread Count Cotton Percale Down Alternative Comforter offers exceptional warmth and comfort. This hypoallergenic comforter uses a down alternative filling that mimics the warmth and qualities of real down. The filling has an antimicrobial treatment that prevents bacteria buildup for odor control, keeping the fabric fresher, longer. Four corner loops help secure the comforter within a duvet cover and the sewn-through box-quilting prevents the fill from shifting for an even distribution of warmth. With a 300 thread count, this cotton comforter is also OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it does not contain any harmful substances or chemicals, ensuring quality comfort and wellness. Size: Full/Queen. Pattern: Solid.