From crystorama
Crystorama Weston Wall Sconce - Color: Black
The Weston Wall Sconce by Crystorama is a simple and sophisticated addition to spaces. With a sleek and modern silhouette that has a minimalistic feel, a rectangular backplate anchors this piece, supporting a single stem. A mix of bold and beautiful finishes add a tailored, glamorous look to this design as it is topped with a crisp, tapered shade. Softly diffusing an even layer of light onto surroundings, this sconce has a timeless feel that pairs perfectly with a range of decor styles. Color: Black. Finish: Black with Antique Gold