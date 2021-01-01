Weston Vanity Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (4504-SN)

The Weston Vanity Light by Hudson Valley Lighting comes with mouthblown Matte Glass shades that diffuse light beautifully and show off a classic flared shape. Mounted in a circular backplate and Metal bar, this simple yet elegant fixture is a transitional beauty that will fit right in with most bathrooms. Its holds contemporary appeal and a simple look that's great for subtly updating the decor with a renewed energy and light. Mount it above the vanity mirror to maximize its style and effortlessly transform the bathroom into the luxurious space of your dreams. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Silver. Finish: Satin Nickel