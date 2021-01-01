From corrigan studio
Westland 53" Velvet Recessed Arm Loveseat
Comfortable seat cushion: fine velvet material, seat cushions filled with high resilience foam and polyester fiber wadding provide comfortable support for your body when seated, and easily regain their shape when you rise. The wood frame and solid metal legs make the sofa sets for the living room can support the largest weight of 250lbs/seat, added stability and durability, can be used for a long time. Modern sofa: upholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft fabrics can be arranged and reconfigurable in various ways for small or large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces. Body Fabric: Black Velvet