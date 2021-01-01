Westinghouse Lighting 6371800 Aurelio One-Light, 22-Watt LED Indoor Wall Sconce Light Fixture, Brushed Nickel Finish with Frosted Glass

Contemporary wall light fixture design combines energy-efficient LED technology and distinctive style Brushed nickel finish combined with curved frosted glass creates a radiant wall sconce Height 5-1/2 inches, Width 23-7/16 inches, Extends 4-15/16 inches from wall, Back plate Height 5-1/2 inches x Width 24 inches Integrated 22-watt LED is equivalent to 1-100-watt incandescent bulb, total lumens 1600, dimmable when used with a compatible dimming switch Five-year limited against defects in materials and workmanship, ETL/CETL listed