Westiedoodle Dog Quote Mom, Wee-Poo Dad Art, Cute Westiepoo Tote Bag

love your Westiepoo breed? fun as Poodle print. The westie poodle pup was aka Westiedoodle. this Wee-Poo mothers day apparel will be a cute Welsh Starter addition to any Black Westiepoo mom, white Westiepoo dad, pet animals friends dog owner, or breeder Wear this Westiepoo dog quotes love and loyalty pun when out walking your Welshie puppy. kawaii Westiepoo slogan graphic to any apricot Westiepoo puppies Lover tee, West Highland White Terrier fluffy dog mum phrase or Westie trainer. canine species saying. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.