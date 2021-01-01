CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Westerleigh 23.6 in. White Rectangle End Table with Drawer

Take note: you can organize your living space and get the style you ~deserve~ with the CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Westerleigh End Table. The sophisticated design is accented by trendy gold hardware for a bold Cosmolicious look that we're diggin'. Here are the deets: the drawer front looks like 2-drawers but gives you all the space to-store larger items out of sight while the spacious table top provides room for all of your obsessories. All four wooden sides are finished and available in white or graphite gray, so you can place the End Table wherever your heart desires and nail the decor game.