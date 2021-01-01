Westbury Chandelier by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Polished Nickel - (RL 5181PN-L)

The Westbury Chandelier from Visual Comfort is an equestrian-inspired design fittingly created by Ralph Lauren. With a long history of horse-riding motifs, Ralph Lauren translates his inspiration with class and sophistication. Buckled leather straps stream from a chain link suspension, creating the pointed silhouette of a traditional chandelier with a rustic personality. U-shaped brackets inspired by a saddle's stirrups hold a ring metal frame with tasteful curves. Candle-like lamp holders with bobeche accents are topped neatly with tapered linen shades. Clean diffused light radiates from the piece with a touch of warmth. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel