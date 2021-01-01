Wesneski Tufted Green Area Rug

This runner is machine-made sculptured polypropylene, slip-resistant rubber backed with modern, traditional, transitional patterns in vast-colorways at the most competitive prices. Care instructions, vacuum, shake and rotate the rug regularly. Remove dried spots immediately by scraping carefully towards the middle of the spot. Do not rub wet spots. Absorb moisture with paper towels, and clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent. Professional carpet cleaning when needed. Spot cleaning if necessary with mild soap (detergent) and a damp cloth. Rug Size: Runner 2'2" x 12'