From astoria grand
Wesleyan 9 Drawer Dresser
Advertisement
This elegant dresser offers nine spacious drawers, each crafted with English dovetail corners which accommodate more items and full-extension, ball-bearing metal glides that ensure smooth and durable access to contents within. The top trio of drawers features a crystal-like acrylic accent knob while the lower six drawers open with a tug on the detailed, matching handles. Crafted from solid wood, its sleek, dark walnut veneers allow it to blend with a variety of color schemes. Partial assembly is required.