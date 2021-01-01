Home Decorators Collection Wesley Lake Blue 2 ft. x 8 ft. Rectangle Braided Area Rug

Add the finishing touch to your interior design with this Home Decorators Collection 2 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug. This rectangular rug features stain-resistant fabrics and has fade-resistant materials. Displaying a geometric motif, it achieves the ideal blend of traditional and chic that will pair well with any decor. It is designed with blue elements, updating the color scheme of your room with a cool touch. Crafted with polypropylene, it is an incredibly long-lasting option for your home. This rectangular rug has a braided weave type and the same pattern on both sides. Color: Lake Blue.