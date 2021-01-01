From hudson valley lighting
Wentworth Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (3901-AGB)
The Wentworth Wall Sconce from Hudson Valley Lighting pairs its silhouette down to its bare essentials, giving its silhouette a straightforward look that offers distinct detailing for a subtly unique product. This mid-century modern wall sconce features a clear glass shade with a hexagonal pattern cut by hand into a honeycomb pattern. The housing unit behind the shade resembles a candlestick, and the light from the lamp gets blurred by the pattern on the shade for diffused, ambient illumination. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass