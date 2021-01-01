Wellsville 11 Inch Twin XL Gel Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress

Advertisement
Ultra-plush gel-infused memory foam|High-grade steel innerspring coils|High-end components demonstrate quality|Pairs perfectly with adjustable bed bases|.The Wellsville 11 Inch Gel Memory Foam Innerspring Hybrid Mattress brings a luxurious customer experience to your showroom floor. Consider pairing it with our 11 Inch Latex Hybrid Mattress for the ultimate mix and match opportunity. The high-end componentry elevates the mattress qualityfeeland durability - backed by a 10-year warranty. Whether your customers crave memory foam or prefer the time-tested feel of innerspring coilsour hybrid mattresses satisfy a variety of sleep preferences and body types. And the popular 11-inch profile makes it easy for your customers to find well-fitting sheets. Perfectly suited for adjustable bed basesbe sure to display this mattress atop your best-selling bed base model.