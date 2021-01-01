Hefel - Wellness Vitasan Duvet - 10.5 Tog - US King

Advertisement
Get an uninterrupted sleep with this Wellness Vitasan duvet from HEFEL. Made from the specially developed 4-hole Vitasan® hollow fibre, this duvet provides effective protection against any allergen. Directly impregnated with a substance that actively prevents the spread of house dust mites, bacteria and funguses, the fibres in this duvet also curtails the living space of existing microorganisms by disrupting their food supply. Ideal for allergy sufferers, this duvet is perfect for the colder months and can be paired with a matching pillow and mattress pad for the ultimate sleep experience. Key features: * Duvet * Material: 100% cotton sateen * Filling: 100% HEFEL Vitasan® 4-hole hollow fibers * Dimensions: 275x240cm * 10.5 tog * Aloe Vera finish * Specially for allergy sufferers * High degree of fluffiness