Welles Double-Blown Glass LED Hanging Wall Sconce by Gabriel Scott - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (WELL.DBL.BLWN.GLS.HNGNG.WL.AB.WHT.BLK.STL.BLKCAN)

The Gabriel Scott Welles Double-Blown Glass LED Hanging Wall Sconce is a contemporary piece inspired by jewelry design, presenting a sculptural silhouette composed with a juxtaposition of light and heavy motifs. Designer Gabriel Kakon and Scott Richler, history in jewelry making and a chic, contemporary approach to design underline the organic nature of the design. A steel jutting arm and a slender cable emphasize the depth and dimension of its shade with a light, crisp contour. Made in an intricate double-blown glass process, its shade captivates in a myriad of facets and shimmering details that come to life as an LED glow shines through it in a stylized ambient glow. Brothers-in-law Gabriel Kakon and Scott Richler launched Canadian lighting and furniture brand Gabriel Scott in 2012. With varied backgrounds in jewelry-making, industrial design, and architecture, the pair bring a storied and chic style to Gabriel Scott. Handmade in their Montreal studio, their gemstone-inspired pendants and chandeliers define the Canadian luxury brand. Color: White. Finish: Blackened Steel