From kirkland's
Welcome Sentiment Accent Pillow
Keep your home updated in farmhouse style with our Welcome Sentiment Accent Pillow. You'll love its neutral colors and bold, yet minimalist design! Pillow measures 20L x 20H in. Crafted of cotton with polyester fill Solid tan finish Features the word "welcome" in rustic black print Solid reverse design Zippered for easy cleaning Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.