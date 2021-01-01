From toland home garden
Welcome Fall Leaves 30 in. x 18 in. Non-Slip Door Mat
Advertisement
At Toland Home Garden, we believe in making mats that are bright and vibrant for all times of the year. We create our designer mats to be an enchantment to every season, an announcement for every holiday, and a declaration of your personal style year-round. Our indoor, outdoor floor mats are printed and pressed in the USA using creative, original artworks licensed exclusively for Toland. There are many great uses for our mats. Create an inviting entry way to welcome all your guests; use a variety of our seasonal designs to toast the holidays in every room of your house; place as a creative accent rug in any foyer. Your pets may even claim the mats as their new favorite spot to guard your house! With hundreds of designs we have many beautiful mats to choose from so buy one as a treat for yourself or a couple as gifts for loved ones!