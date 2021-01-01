From lexicon
Lexicon Welby Accent Chair, Gray
Advertisement
One (1) mid-century modern tufted velvet living room accent chair. Gray hued velvet fabric upholstery and dark brown finished wood legs. Seat cushion construction: Foam & Dacron Wrapped | Seat cushion feature: Loose & Reversible; Removable Cover with Zipper. Back cushion construction: Foam & Polyester Fiber | Back cushion feature: Attached Assembly required. Spot clean with upholstery shampoo, foam from a mild detergent, or mild dry cleaning solvent. Can be wiped with a damp cloth.