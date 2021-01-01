Weitzel Swivel Patio Chair with Cushions

Set the mood for your outdoor space with the comfortable swivel patio chair with cushions. The backrest of the diagonal mesh design adds to the elegant touch of the entire series, to enhance your outdoor living space. Each chair swivels 360° and swings gently as you take your seat in a comfortable and stylish way, and the cast aluminum frame provides superior stability and durability. It is great for small decks and environments where space is limited and can be used alone or with your favorite table. Perfect with any yard, garden, or balcony, you can enjoy the most relaxing time in the sun. Cushion Color: Beige