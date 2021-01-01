From wade logan
Weisgerber 73" Velvet Recessed Arm Sofa
Advertisement
This velvet sofa gives your living room a glam look, perfect for giving it a fun focal point. It showcases two back cushions and a firm bench seat, which is accented with a tufted design for an eye-catching touch. It’s framed by two square arms, paired with bolster pillows that give this couch subtle mid-century modern inspiration. Plus, it’s upholstered with stain-resistant, performance velvet fabric. Four tapered, wooden feet down below finish off the look, with non-marking foot caps to prevent damage to your floor. Fabric: Teal