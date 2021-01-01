WEIMAR GPS Coordinates Cities WEIMARER THÜRINGEN Gift T-Shirt

WEIMAR with GPS coordinates of the city. You are from Thuringia - our trendy Weimar longitudinal latitude design is perfect. You are proud of your home - the Weimar birthplace lettering is perfect for WEIMARERIN, WEIMARER, Geo Catcher, travel fans. The cool Weimar design is a sweet birthday gift or gift for Christmas for born in Weimar. As a cities souvenir for the next WEIMAR holiday when your heart beats for WEIMAR - show your origin during competition, tournament and football Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem