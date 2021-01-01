HELI's GOLD Weightless Conditioner - For Fine/Thin Hair - Nourish & Revitalize - Energize Scalp - Full Natural Bounce & Shine - Paraben, SLS, Mineral Oil Free, Color Safe - 0.34 oz

The Weightless Conditioner is part of our "Volume Series" that has been formulated to strengthen, soothe, regenerate, and volumize, fine and thinning hair types by promoting cell growth This lightweight and creamy conditioner was formulated to gently nourish and revitalize the hair without weighing it down; designed to energize the scalp, leaving the hair full of vitality Formulated with our Hero Ingredient, Helichrysum Italicum known for its uniquely powerful antioxidant, antibacterial, anti-fungal & anti-inflammatory properties that promote healthy skin cell growth This Weightless Conditioner is Paraben, SLS, & Mineral Oil Free, Color Safe & has the finest ingredients such as: Redensyl, Castor Seed Oil, Green Tea Leaf Extract, and Hydrolyzed Collagen HELI's GOLD Weightless Conditioner works best when used with our Volumize Shampoo and our Antidote Scalp & Hair Revitalizer Treatment