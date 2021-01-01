Weighted Comforter - FULL/QUEEN - 20 LB - Also in: FULL/QUEEN - 15 LB, KING - 25 LB

The Baloo weighted comforter molds to your body like a gentle hug. Our comforters don't trap heat and are cool for year-round use in all climates. Choose from 15lb, 20lb and 25lb weights. Draping over the sides of the bed like traditional bedding, the beauty of this comforter is that it's weighted with glass microbeads only where it counts: in the center, where it covers the top of the bed, rather than edge to edge. This not only feels more comfortable, but also makes the comforter easier to care for.