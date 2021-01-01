Blackjack Lighting WEG-26C Wedge 24 Light 26" Wide Integrated LED Chandelier Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Blackjack Lighting WEG-26C Wedge 24 Light 26" Wide Integrated LED Chandelier FeaturesCrafted from die-cast aluminumWhite edge-lit diffusersCord suspended fixtureIncludes 34 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under 3 year limited warrantyDimensionsHeight: 5-3/32"Minimum Height: 10"Maximum Height: 144"Width: 26"Depth: 26"Canopy Width: 10-13/32"Canopy Depth: 10-13/32"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 24Bulbs Included: YesWattage: 34 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRILumens: 2380 Polished Chrome