Weekend 1 Wall Sconce by Carpyen - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (6571002)
The Weekend 1 Wall Sconce by Carpyen adds a certain whimsical nature to the otherwise classic form factor of a typical wall sconce. It is constructed from a metal body and utilizes a flexible arm with an integrated LED module and a switch on the lamp base. Uses a rectangular cotton shade to work in tandem with the integrated LED lamping, providing a rich yet warm light to areas like hallways, living rooms, and bedrooms. The adjustable gooseneck makes relaxing in bed or on the couch an even more pleasing activity. Beam angle reaches 60 degrees. Carpyen Lighting is a contemporary lighting company founded in Barcelona, Spain, in 1948. Their minimalist, timeless, Made in Barcelona designs feature smooth, clean lines and take inspiration from the lively, original, cosmopolitan city. From the sculptural, eye-catching Nura 2 LED Pendant Light to the elegant, functional Nirvana Mini Table Lamp, Carpyen's fixtures are vibrant and high quality. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Nickel