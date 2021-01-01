Wedding Invitation Wording: Discover over 80 unique wording samples designed to help you create stunning wedding invitations with ease. Brian Cook Aut

Written for anyone needing wedding invitation wording, this book features:- Over eighty unique, professional wedding invitation wording samples- Useful answers to the most recent Top 10 wedding FAQ's- Common sense review of essential wedding planning basics- Exhaustive wedding To Do checklist, and moreTo simplify the process, all of the sample invitation wordings have been organized into four different sections:- hosted by bride's family- hosted by bride and groom- hosted by groom's family- hosted by divorced parentsThe author has also included a section on how to address your invitations for special recipients, such as:- unmarried couples- divorcees- widows- professional, and moreForget those wedding jitters and get right down to the fun of leafing through pages upon pages of some of the most romantic wordings ever written for couples. They will make your journey through writing invitations a quick, easy, and enjoyable one.