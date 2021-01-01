Weccacoe Tufted Upholstered Side Chair in Gold

A simple yet elegant side chair to intensify the interiors of your living space. With a wooden construction, this set of two side chairs incorporates scrolled crown molding and features a button-tufted backrest for added visual interest. Kick up your feet and relax while lounging in these comfortable side chairs with padded seats and back. Upholstered in Champaign gold colored faux leather, these chairs are versatile and are designed to fit well with your dining table, paired with a side table or used individually. Other featured items in the image are sold separately.