From lafayette 148 new york
Lafayette 148 New York Webster Wide-Leg Pants
Advertisement
Wide-leg pants with Italian fabrication, a wearable cut, and an easy pull-on fit. Elasticized back waist Pull-on styling Slant pockets Back patch pockets Cotton/elastane Machine wash Imported of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11" Inseam, about 32" Leg opening, about 22" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayette 148 New York was founded in 1996 with the intention to create an inclusive line of beautifully crafted clothing for women. The labels sophisticated designs are a result of top-of-the-line fabrics, clean silhouettes and superior craftsmanship. Designer Lifestyle - Lafayette 148 > Lafayette 148 New York > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lafayette 148 New York. Color: Graphite Melange. Size: Large.