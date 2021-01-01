Sea Gull Lighting Webster 2-Light Heirloom Bronze Flush Mount with LED Bulbs

Webster wall and ceiling flush mount lighting fixtures by Sea Gull Lighting are ideal for use in foyers, hallways, bedrooms, utility work areas, stairways and many other locations - as they can be installed either as ceiling or wall fixtures. Offered in White, Heirloom Bronze and Brushed Nickel are both the 1-light and 2-light fixtures. All the fixtures feature Smooth White glass to softly diffuse the light for a warm glow. Both incandescent lamping and ENERGY STAR-qualified LED lamping are available.