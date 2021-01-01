Weave 3 Hudson Table Lamp by jefdesigns - Color: Brass - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (jd_Weave3_Mahogany_Earl)

The Weave 3 Hudson Table Lamp from Jefdesigns displays a classic silhouette for table lamps that features a modern update. The round base, stem--which are both finished in Brushed Nickelâ€”and drum-shaped shade make up this familiar structure. The shade is made from crisp, white linen and showcases a digitally printed horizontal weave-like pattern that creates an even warm glow by which to read comfortably by diffusing the light. jefdesigns studio believes an artfully designed space creates a serene environment, one that quiets the noise of the world and allows us to relax and be at peace. Their nature-inspired, modern decor objects are thoughtfully designed and crafted in the US. Founded in 2003 and based in Portland Oregon. Shape: Round. Color: Brass. Finish: Brushed Nickel