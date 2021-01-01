Design smiles into your indoor or outdoor living space with cheerful rugs from the Weathered collection. Combining bright modern colorways with old world designs, these looks are handmade in India with a unique, distressing technique for added texture and charm. The 100%?ET0olyester is easy to clean ad UV protected for use in your toughest environments, finished with our “K-Stop” non-skid backing. Kaleen Weathered 9 x 12 Spa Damask Mid-Century Modern Handcrafted Area Rug Polyester in Blue | WTR03-56-912