From kirkland's
Weathered 3-Drawer Chalkboard Console Table
Advertisement
Add rustic style to your decor with our Weathered 3-Drawer Chalkboard Console Table. Each drawer panel features a chalkboard label so you can easily customize this stylish storage solution. Table measures 44.5L x 13.5W x 33.5H in. Crafted of solid wood and wood composite Weathered gray, wood grain finish Features three (3) drawers and one (1) lower shelf for storage Each drawer features a chalkboard panel Open pull handle on drawers Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.