Beetlejuice Yellow We Got Worms Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Beetlejuice Yellow We Got Worms - This Product is 100% authentic and officially licensed Beetlejuice merchandise! Beetlejuice is the film where a recently deceased couple hire "bio-exorcist" Beetlejuice to scare away the new living residents of their dream home. Directed by Tim Burton and starring Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only