Delacora WE-BDWPAYCHOT Vincent 2 Piece Solid Acacia Wood Framed Lounge Set with Pull Out Ottoman Brown / Gray Outdoor Furniture Chairs Lounge

Delacora WE-BDWPAYCHOT Vincent 2 Piece Solid Acacia Wood Framed Lounge Set with Pull Out Ottoman All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:This outdoor chair and ottoman inserts extra comfort into your outdoor living experienceIn order to get the best out of your acacia wood furniture, treat with teak oil every 2-3 months and keep out of severe weather conditionsUV resistant fabric and foam3.25" thick cushions with hook and loop strapsRemovable cushion coversConstructed from solid acacia wood and UV resistant fabric with foam fillingShips ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructionsSet Includes:One Arm ChairOne Pullout OttomanDimensions:Chair: 35"H x 24"W x 22-1/2"D Lounge Brown / Gray