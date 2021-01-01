From delacora
Delacora WE-BDWHUD7CG Hudson Seven Piece Wood Framed Glass Conversation Set Natural Wood Outdoor Furniture Sets Conversation
Delacora WE-BDWHUD7CG Hudson Seven Piece Wood Framed Glass Conversation Set All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Create a stylish spot for outdoor spaces with this conversation setFeatures UV/weather resistant cushionsExposure to extreme temperatures not recommendedPerfectly complements a transitional and traditional decor styleConstructed from glass, acacia wood and polyesterShips ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructionsSet Includes:Two (2) end tablesTwo (2) chairsTwo (2) ottomansOne (1) loveseatDimensions:End tables: 20" H x 18" D x 20" WChairs: 32" H x 30" D x 32" WOttomans: 12" H x 22" D x 24" WLoveseat: 32" H x 30" D x 52" WSpecifications:End table shape: SquareUpholstery material: PolyesterCushion included: YesAssembly required: YesMax weight capacity: 250 lbs per piece Conversation Natural Wood