Delacora WE-BDR25LINNS 25" Wide Modern Storage Side Table Dark Walnut Indoor Furniture Storage Nightstand
With storage to spare, this modern side table will become your go-to cabinet for everything. It has a contemporary combination of open and closed storage with two cubbies and two drawers. Each drawer features telescoping metal glides for smooth use. Slick metal legs feature adjustable rubber feet so you can set this end table on your floors without worrying about ruining them. This accent table also functions wonderfully as a mid-century inspired end table, since it has cord management options great for charging your electronic devices. Features: 2 drawer modern accent table Open and closed storage Cord management Telescoping metal drawer glides Adjustable rubber feet Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions Nightstand Dark Walnut