Delacora WE-BDM35JER Columbus 35" Wide Glass Wood and Metal Writing Desk Gray Wash Indoor Furniture Desks Writing

Delacora WE-BDM35JER Columbus 35" Wide Glass, Wood and Metal Writing Desk All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:This beautifully structured desk will make an ideal work spaceFeatures an open shelf to make space for your work suppliesCan double as a vanity in your home office or bedroomConstructed from laminate, tempered safety glass, MDF and metalPerfectly complements an industrial and contemporary decor styleShips ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructionsSpecifications:Height: 30"Width: 35"Depth: 16" Writing Gray Wash