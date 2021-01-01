Delacora WE-BDHL26WB Ellis Set of (2) 18" Wide Industrial Leather Counter Stool Set Whiskey Brown Indoor Furniture Stools Counter

Delacora WE-BDHL26WB Ellis Set of (2) 18" Wide Industrial Leather Counter Stool Set All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Features: Includes (2) Give your kitchen an update with these stylish barstools Features softened angular lines and light to carry The fabric is easy to keep clean and looks stylish Constructed from faux leather and powder-coated metal Perfectly complements an urban and industrial decor style Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions Dimensions: Width: 18" Height: 36" Depth: 22" Counter Whiskey Brown