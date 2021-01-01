Delacora WE-BDAF32SRD Trinity 2 Piece Metal Framed Living Room Round Contemporary Table Set White / Gold Indoor Furniture Sets Living Room

Delacora WE-BDAF32SRD Trinity 2 Piece Metal Framed Living Room Round Contemporary Table Set All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Transform your living room with this matching 2-piece round coffee table set to add an on-trend and current style to your homeMulti-purpose applications ensure this table set works wonders in your spaceFaux marble top with glass shelving wrapped in a metal frameShips ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructionsSet Includes:One Coffee TableOne Side TableDimensions:Coffee Table: 17"H x 32"L x 32"WSide Table: 22"H x 20"L x 20"W Living Room White / Gold