Delacora WE-BD70UBC22 Contemporary Industrial 71" Wide TV Stand Media Cabinet Charcoal Indoor Furniture Entertainment Media Cabinet

Delacora WE-BD70UBC22 Contemporary Industrial 71" Wide TV Stand Media Cabinet All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Features: Design your ideal living room with style with this media cabinet Features 4 side drawers and 2 middle cabinet doors Has a gorgeous, two-tone design for a flattering design Square metal pipe frame adds an industrial rugged element Perfectly complements a transitional and urban decor style Ships ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions Specifications: Height: 22" Width: 71" Depth: 16" Media Cabinet Charcoal