Delacora WE-BD42MEYWM Pioneer 42" Wide Wood Look Top Metal Slatted Writing Desk with Hanging Shelf Pen Holder and Magnetic Dry Erase Board Gray Wash

Delacora WE-BD42MEYWM Pioneer 42" Wide Wood Look Top Metal Slatted Writing Desk with Hanging Shelf, Pen Holder, and Magnetic Dry Erase Board All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Contemporary and slick, this small space friendly writing desk is replete with additional features that turn this laptop desk into so much more than a simple surfaceThis ideal dorm desk also has a removable paper tray and pencil cup that is configured to rest on any of the slats so you can keep the surface of the desk clutter freeMagnetic dry erase boardContemporary utility writing deskConstructed from high-grade MDF, high-quality laminate, and powder coated metal/mesh metalShips ready-to-assemble with step-by-step instructions Writing Gray Wash