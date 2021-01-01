Ovarian Cancer Day Ovarian Cancer Month We are Strong-Ovarian Cancer Awareness Supporter Ribbon Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Does anyone in your family have ovarian cancer? Show your support to fight this disease help to raise awareness. This ovarian cancer awareness design is special for who survive ovarian cancer and awesome awareness item for fighters. This ovarian cancer supporter apparel to educate people about ovarian cancer. Show your support by wearing this ovarian cancer awareness ribbon tee during ovarian cancer month. Ovarian cancer awareness day celebration best item. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only