We Are One Necklace

The bonds between a mother and child, between sisters, between best friends, or devoted partners?all have an ineffable strength symbolized elegantly in this necklace's two interlocking bronze rings. Tulianna and Alejandra Garces' hand-cast links are organically textured to hint at the beautiful imperfections inherent to any relationship, yet their essence embodies inseparable strength. Tulianna and Alejandra will donate profits from the sale of each piece to the International Rescue Committee, a nonprofit that responds to humanitarian crises around the world, and is one of our Better to Give partners. 18-inch, 24-karat gold chain. Handmade in Colombia.