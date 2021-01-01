From twisted x
Twisted X WDM0132
Redefine your look with these Twisted X WDM0132 driving moccasins. The versatile shoe features handcrafted construction with a colorful design, making them a stylish choice for everyday wear. Handcrafted slip-on moccasin with a rounded moc toe made of an environmentally friendly ecoTWX textile materials. Every pair of shoes made from ecoTWX material uses up to 13 recycled water bottles. In addition to the positive impact of removing plastic water bottles from the environment, for every pair purchased, Twisted X will plant a tree and help repopulate troubled tree populations in the United States. Cushioned collar provides long-lasting comfort. Breathable textile lining for a comfortable foot environment. Removable, moisture-wicking and machine washable SD footbed. Composite XD insole provides unrivaled support and stability. Rounded moc toe. Durable rubber outsole is oil and slip resistant. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 11 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.