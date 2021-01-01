From feiss
Feiss WB1497 Lucia 1 Light Flush Mount Wall Sconce Burnished Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Feiss WB1497 Lucia 1 Light Flush Mount Wall Sconce Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaCream fabric shadeFlush mount with half cylinder shadeMade of steelUltra secure mounting assembly and easy install Feiss technology makes this fixture quick and easy to installMatch with other fixtures in the Lucia collection for a stunning complementary styleDimensions:Height: 7.875"Width: 7.875"Extension: 4.5"Backplate Width: 4.375"Backplate Diameter: 5.5"Backplate Depth: 0.781"Product Weight: 3.63 lbs.HCO: 2.75"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1 (Not Included)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120Compliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.UL rated for damp locationsADA compliant: No Burnished Silver