Wayne Gray/Orange Area Rug

Liven up your bare floors with this colorful, Southwestern-inspired area rug. It displays irregular diamond-shaped designs and fringe accents on the end in an array of blue, orange, yellow and gray hues. It's power-loomed in Turkey from polypropylene, and it features a jute backing. Plus, it comes with a medium-high 0.75" pile height that works well in rooms with low foot traffic like the nursery or bedroom, and also feels great under your feet. To prevent this area rug from slipping and sliding, we recommend pairing it with a rug pad. Rug Size: Rectangle 2'2" x 4'