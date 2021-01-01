From eagle creek
Eagle Creek Wayfinder Crossbody Travel Bag, Sahara Yellow
ADDED SECURITY. A central lock point enables secures compartment closed without using a lock. A hidden zip pocket on the back panel for adds extra security when you are traveling so your most important items can stay close to your body. ELECTRONICS STORAGE. A fleece-lined electronics compartment helps protect the screen on your tablet, e-reader or phone when you're on the go. VERSATILE COMPARTMENTS. The main compartment has a zip mesh pocket with key fob and organizer pockets for pens and small items. A front zip pocket is ideal for quick-grab items. SPECIFICATIONS: Dimensions: 12.75 x 9.25 x 3.5 in. Capacity: 8L. Adjustable strap. NO MATTER WHAT WARRANTY. This rolling duffel is covered by Eagle Creek's industry leading No Matter What Warranty. This includes the Lifetime Warranty guarantee and repair or replacement if a product fails during its lifetime, regardless of the cause.