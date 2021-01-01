Wayfair Basics Round Single Curtain Rod
Description
Give an open window a boost of style in your bedroom or bathroom with the help of this versatile curtain rod. This budget-friendly metal design easily extends to fit the width of your space to a T, and it is offered in a variety of finishes to ensure it complements your existing color palette. Its low-profile look allows any drapery you display to take center stage, while its turned finials add a touch of classic character. Since all wall mounting hardware is included, this piece is ready to install right away.Features:3" ProjectionProduct Type: Single Curtain RodFinish: Mounting Bracket Included: NoNumber of Mounting Brackets Included: Rod Included: YesNumber of Curtain Rods Included: 1Wraparound/Blackout Rod: Material: MetalMaterial Details: Powder Coated Finish: NoFinial Included: YesNumber of Finials Included: Hand Rubbed Finish: NoCurtain Rod Hardware Included: YesCurtain Tieback Included: NoNumber of Curtain Tiebacks Included: Compatible Curtain Rod Accessory Part Number: Pieces Included: 1 curtain rod, hardware setCompatible Curtain Tiebacks Part Number: Solid Wood Construction: Glass Component: NoBeveled Glass: Tempered Glass: Frosted Glass: Mounting Location: Outside window frameRemovable Parts: YesTraverse Rod Type: Room Use: Bedroom;Living room;Dining roomLicensed Product: NoWeight Capacity: 5Country of Origin: ChinaCurtain Rings Included: NoNumber of Curtain Rings Included: Rod Socket Included: NoNumber of Rod Sockets Included: Curtain Holdback Included: NoNumber of Curtain Holdbacks Included: Curtain Clips Included: NoNumber of Curtain Clips Included: Our Quick Picks: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:ADA Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ANSI/WCMA A100.1-2018 Standard: YesCE Certified: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: FIRA Certified: SOR/2019-97 - Corded Window Coverings Regulations: YesDimensions:Ball Finial Dimensions: Size - 28" - 48": 1.83" W x 2.25" DBall Finial Dimensions: Size - 48" - 84": 2.25" L x 1.71" WOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 1.375Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" - 48"): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" - 84"): 84Overall Depth - Front to Back: 0.0625Maximum Bracket Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 28" - 48"): 0.95Overall Product Weight (Size: 48" - 84"): 1.5Rod Diameter: 0.63Finial Height: Finial Width - Side to Side: Finial Opening Diameter: