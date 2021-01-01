From greats
GREATS Waverly Sneaker in White. - size 10 (also in 9.5) GREATS Waverly Sneaker in White. - size 10 (also in 9.5) Locally sourced leather upper with rubber sole. Lace-up closure. Footbed made from algae foam from overpopulated ecosystems. Breathable mesh and soft leather lining. Free of virgin plastics. 100% waxed cotton laces. Platform measures approx 1.25 H. Imported. GATS-WZ7. WAVERLY. Born In Brooklyn. Made Responsibly. Worn Everywhere. As Brooklyn's first sneaker brand, GREATS knows how important it is to have a dependable pair of go-to shoes. Sneakers are literally vehicles for your great taste. And, over time, they become trusted and well-loved friends. They design them to be trend-resistant, and super easy to dress up or down. They play nice with anything you already own, and take you where you need to go.